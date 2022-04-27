Whether it’s a lowly 116d or a spicy M5, BMW usually underrates its engine. Late last year, the M3 CSL was tested on the dyno and generated 360 horsepower or an extra five over the official number. Another hugely desirable M car has now gone through the same test, and it too showed the German marque typically “lies” about engine outputs.

Drivetribe bought an M5 Touring E61 last month and decided to take it to BMW specialist shop Evolve Automotive in the UK to analyze its high-revving 5.0-liter engine. The only V10 made by your favorite automaker was rated at 500 horsepower (507 PS) back in 2007 when the hot wagon came out. Diehard fans know the car was engineered with a P400 mode that limited output to 400 hp, making it more suitable for city use to (theoretically) reduce fuel consumption. Aside from the P400 and P500 modes, there was also P500S enabling quicker gear changes from the SMG.

The E61 From 2007 Is Still Going Strong

So, how much power does this E61 still make after 15 years? Well, quite a lot. The ten-cylinder engine made 398.2 hp in the P400 mode and 510.8 hp in the P500 mode. The fact it makes more power than advertised in 2007 is remarkable and it once again proves BMW is overly careful with output ratings. Fitted with Eventuri’s carbon fiber air intake, power grew to 518.1 hp. Not too bad for a 2007 car without forced induction, right?

The E61 in question is a high-spec example with an Alcantara headliner, soft-close doors, and the multi-spoke wheel design. Equipment aside, it’s the color that makes it special as BMW apparently made only 20 cars finished in Carbon Black. Of course, the naturally aspirated S85 engine represents the M5 Touring’s highlight.

Drivetribe bought the E61 for cheap because the car was previously written off in 2018. Not because it was crashed, but due to a small fire from the battery in the trunk. There were no structural damages, so someone bought it from the insurance company and put it back on the road. It has changed hands since then, and it currently doesn’t have any warning lights popping up on the dashboard.

Source: Drivetribe / YouTube