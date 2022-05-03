The wait is almost over. The first-ever production series BMW M3 Touring is rumored to be unveiled this June. While May is reserved for the all-new BMW M4 CSL, June presents a great opportunity for BMW to reveal their sports touring model. Several teasers have already been launched online by the M folks, preparing us for what might be the first and last of its kind M3 Touring. The BMW M3 Touring is referred internally at M as the “Bielefeld” and it is one of the most exciting cars the M engineers have recently worked on.

When the BMW M3 Touring debuts, it will be, for all intents and purposes, a wagon version of the M3 Competition xDrive. Which means it will have that car’s 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six — making 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft — its eight-speed ZF automatic transmission, and xDrive all-wheel drive.

Competition xDrive models are going to be the most popular M3/M4 models by far and away, once they’re on sale for awhile. So it only makes sense to fit the relatively limited-run M3 Touring with the most popular running gear. The top speed is normally limited to 250 km/h, but with the M Driver’s Package this electronic limit can be pushed up quite a bit to 280 km/h. No other variants of the M3 Touring will be made, so don’t get your hopes up for a manual, rear-wheel drive version.

When the BMW M3 Touring launches, it will come with some updates to its cabin. One such interior update will be the latest iDrive 8 system from the BMW i4, along with the large and curved display. The left LCD measures 12.3-inch in the i4/iX while the touchscreen to the right measures in at 14.9-inch.

The current BMW 3 Series Touring already previews the design story of the M3 Touring. So expect a sports wagon design with the usual M aero bits. Which means it gets flared wheel arches, a massive rear diffuser, and quad exhaust pipes, the latter of which being a typical M Division staple.

With BMW moving towards electrification and with a new M3/M4 generation still 6-7 years out, this BMW M3 Touring will likely be the first and last powered by a combustion engine. So if you’re not yet in line at your local dealership, now it’s the time to do so!

Top Render: SRK Designs / YouTube