The Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum, one of the most romantic contemporary art museums in Europe, is hosting starting today a new BMW exhibit. At the center of this exhibit is the all-new BMW 7 Series and i7 electric limousine which made their debut last week. Alongside the new luxury sedan sits the refreshed BMW X7 Facelift, the seven seater crossover which goes on sale this year. Both models bring forward the new design language of the upper class BMW models which feature split headlights, massive kidney grilles and a completely revamped interior experience.

The 8 by Jeff Koons

Yet the start of the BMW exhibit in Bratislava is THE 8 X JEFF KOONS Art Car. The American artist has created his interpretation of a modern and powerful sports car on the BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupé. The Jeff Koons edition has been strictly limited to 99 pieces. Ten of them were reserved for Eastern Europe and Central Europe: 4 x Austria, 3 x Romania, 2 x Czech Republic and 1 x Croatia. The last piece from the production was sold for $ 475,000 at a charity Christie’s auction in New York.

BMW iX & RE:DESIGN iX

To showcase other BMW art projects, the Slovenian “BMW iX & RE:DESIGN iX” model was also introduced at the Danubiana Meulensteen Art Museum. BMW Slovenia held a countrywide competition for artists under 35 to create an artistic vision of sustainability and mobility, which could be used on the exterior of the fully electric BMW iX. Seventeen artists presented their creative work of the BMW iX.

The winner was Urban Klinkon, a master’s student at the Academy of Fine Arts in Ljubljana, with his work Sketch. The sketch was brought to life as a piece of art on four-wheels, that will be exhibited in front of the Danubiana Museum. The Privilege of Luxury in Danubiana will run until April 30, 2022. [Photos: BMW Slovakia]

