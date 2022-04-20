The 2023 BMW 7 Series and i7 have just been unveiled and in an exclusive interview, Domagoj Dukec, BMW head of design, explains the design of the new BMW 7 Series. In this video, we look at both the gasoline-powered BMW 7 Series and also at the BMW i7 electric sedan. Naturally, among many design topics, Dukec talks about the kidney grille and split headlights of the new BMW 7 Series, the simplified rear end and cleaner side view. Next, we jump inside the BMW i7 to experience the new Theater Screen, the interaction bar, iDrive 8 and much more.

The seventh-gen car has been elongated by 130 millimeters to 5,391 mm, with the wheelbase stretched by 5 mm to an imposing 3,215 mm. It’s also 48 mm wider (at 1,950 mm) and 51 mm taller (at 1,544 mm) for significantly more headroom. It’s worth mentioning the tracks are wider than before, by 47 mm at the front (to 1,665 mm) and 4 mm at the rear (to 1,650 mm).

BMW 760i and i7 60

The two models presented in New York are the BMW 760i xDrive and the BMW i7 xDrive60. The latter is powered by dual electric motors, made using no rare earth materials at all. Maximum power output is 536 horsepower and 549 lb-ft of torque, which gives it the same horsepower as the BMW 760i. According to BMW, 0-60 mph happens in 4.5 seconds and the i7 has a top speed of 149 mph.

Those two electric motors, which provide torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, get their energy from a 101.7 kWh (usable) battery pack, which is said to be capable of up to 300 miles of range. That range figure is a BMW-estimated figure, based on EPA testing procedures.

The BMW 760i xDrive with its larger 4.4-liter V8 generates 536 hp and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). It needs just 4.2 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill and has the same electronic top speed limiter programmed to kick in at 155 mph (250 km/h).

