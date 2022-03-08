BMW has always made brilliant colors. Most of the time, those colors are special Individual options but, nevertheless, the brand still puts out some of the most vibrant and exciting shades of paint in the industry. A fan favorite is Fire Orange, which originally debuted on the E92 M3 Lime Rock Edition. It’s a killer shade of orange that can make even the most boring of cars seem exciting. In this new photo gallery, we get to see two different cars painted in Fire Orange; the original E92 M3 Lime Rock and the new G82 BMW M4. Which is better looking?

I can’t speak for everyone. If you’ve ever seen me in person, you’d know style is not one of my strong suits. However, I think I can speak for a large group of BMW enthusiasts when I say that the E92 M3 Lime Rock is by far and away the better looking car. Though, I may be a bit biased, as I think the E92 M3 is the best looking M3 of all anyway. Still, it’s hard to argue with the subtle beauty of the E92 M3, which is complimented so well by the vibrant Fire Orange paint.

The G82 BMW M4 is the visual opposite of the E92 M3. It’s big, brash, and incredibly in-your-face. Its monster grille — love it or hate it — is the furthest thing from subtle. While its initial shock is beginning to wane, as more and more enthusiasts are beginning to warm to it, it’s still not as charming and handsome as the E92.

However, Fire Orange does work really well on the G82 M4. You might think that, with a design so bold and brash, the M4 would look best in subtler colors but Fire Orange seems to compliment its design well.

If it were my money, there’s be no choice here — the E92 M3 Lime Rock is the better looking car. But to each their own. Which one would you choose?

[Images: instagram.com/enes_kucevic_photography]