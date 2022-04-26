BMW of North America is heading to the 2022 Kentucky Derby® as the first-ever official luxury automotive partner. The iconic event will take place from May 5-7, 2022 at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, KY. To celebrate this occasion, BMW will also showcase to the public, for the first time, the all-new BMW 7 Series and i7 electric limousine.

“The Kentucky Derby® is an iconic luxury event that shares many of BMW’s brand values, including performance, memorable experiences and the finest hospitality,” said Broderick McKinney, regional vice president, Central Region, BMW of North America. “This event is a unique opportunity to showcase the new BMW 7 Series and X7 in front of a global audience, while also connecting directly with BMW customers and fans in the region in a very authentic way.”

As the first-ever official luxury automotive partner of the Kentucky Derby®, BMW will have a large on-site footprint including an interactive product display located at the main entrance of Churchill Downs Racetrack. BMW says that VIP and celebrity guests of the Kentucky Derby® and Oaks will enter via a BMW immersive red carpet experience that features the facelifted BMW X7.

BMW Club 7

The new BMW 7 Series will be displayed alongside a live flower wall that will showcase more than 7,000 roses and lilies. Guests entering the footprint will experience the new 7 Series and first-ever i7 through detailed product walk-arounds, as well as a 360-degree photo booth to capture sharable memories of the event.

The American Turf Presented By BMW

On Derby Day, BMW will present the American Turf Stakes race, including prominent brand exposure across various moments such as the horse saddle towels, pony rider jackets, and finish line, winner’s circle and starting gate signage. Ahead of the race, a BMW i7 ad will be showcased on the world’s largest 4K video screen.

“The Ultimate Macaron Bar” Presented by BMW

BMW will also serve as the official luxury vehicle of Taste of Derby, an annual pre-Derby tradition convening 1,200 guests in an interactive tasting that celebrates notable chefs and entertainment around the country, while raising funds and awareness for hunger relief organizations. Of course, a BMW automotive experience will also be part of the event, thanks to the BMW M850i Convertible Facelift. Guests can join the BMW Macaron Bar to curate their own macaron adventure by selecting colors, fillings and decorations for the ultimate foodie experience.

Photos of the BMW experience at the Kentucky Derby® will be shared across BMW USA’s social media channels, such as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.