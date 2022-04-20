The global reveal of the new BMW 7 Series and i7 continues today with live images from the Welt, BMW’s home in the heart of Munich. In these new live images we get to see both the combustion-powered 7 Series and the first-ever electric 7 Series. Just like the cars displayed in New York City, the two 7 Series models were in a light grey color and the frozen black paint. The seventh-gen BMW 7 Series has been elongated by 130 millimeters to 5,391 mm, with the wheelbase stretched by 5 mm to an imposing 3,215 mm. It’s also 48 mm wider (at 1,950 mm) and 51 mm taller (at 1,544 mm) for significantly more headroom. It’s worth mentioning the tracks are wider than before, by 47 mm at the front (to 1,665 mm) and 4 mm at the rear (to 1,650 mm).

The two models presented in Munich are the BMW 760i and the BMW i7 xDrive60. The latter is powered by dual electric motors, made using no rare earth materials at all. Maximum power output is 536 horsepower and 549 lb-ft of torque, which gives it the same horsepower as the BMW 760i. According to BMW, 0-60 mph happens in 4.5 seconds and the i7 has a top speed of 149 mph.Those two electric motors, which provide torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, get their energy from a 101.7 kWh (usable) battery pack, which is said to be capable of up to 300 miles of range. That range figure is a BMW-estimated figure, based on EPA testing procedures.

The BMW 760i with its larger 4.4-liter V8 generates 536 hp and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). It needs just 4.2 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill and has the same electronic top speed limiter programmed to kick in at 155 mph (250 km/h).

Furthermore, we can see a cut-out 7 Series in the photos below, featuring a two-tone red and grey paint job. Not only does the 7 Series have automatic doors akin to a Rolls-Royce, but also pricey two-tone paints similar to a model from Goodwood. Indeed, fire up the i7 configurator and choose an Individual bicolor paint and it will set you back a hefty €12,000. Bear in mind the G70 is not the first BMW in recent times to get a two-tone finish. Last year, China received a Cashmere Silver metallic/Aventurine Red special edition for China based on the M760i limited to 25 cars.

In the United States, the 2023 BMW 760i xDrive starts at $113,600 + $995 destination and the BMW i7 xDrive60 sells for $119,300 + $995 destination. US market launch to commence in Q4 2022.

[Photos: Fabian Kirchbauer ]