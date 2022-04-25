One of the most polarizing design cues on the new BMW 7 Series is the split headlight. The refreshed X7 and the new BMW 7 Series are the first production series models to feature the split headlights design, followed by the XM SUV in late 2022. Naturally, the new headlights have created quite some controversy among BMW customers and fans. Long gone are the iconic double headlamps which are now replaced by a set of thin daytime running lights sitting above the normal headlamps.

There are several reasons behind this design change and BMW’s head of design Domagoj Dukec spoke at length about this in our X7 and 7 Series interviews. But of course, rendering artists from around the world got to work imagining the new 7 Series with a more classic BMW headlight design. In the image below, we can see the 7 Series with traditional BMW angel lights which are now part of a single unit design.

The rendering below also changes some other design elements to bring the 7 Series as close as possible to the Rolls-Royce Ghost. The comparison between the two have popped up quite a lot recently, despite the two limousines being significantly different when it comes to their position in the segment and their clientele. The Ghost runs on its own Architecture of Luxury platform and caters to customers looking for the ultimate luxury in their cars.

On the other hand, the new BMW 7 Series is more luxurious than ever before, but it still sits comfortably below the price point of the Rolls-Royce Ghost. Furthermore, we can also see in this render a larger kidney grille with a smaller air intake below and squared-off fenders which give additional height to the front-end. The 7 Series also gets another Rolls-Royce feature – two-tone Individual paint colors.

They are available for an additional 12,000 euros: Aventurine Red with black, Tanzanite Blue with black and Cashmere Silver Metallic/Aventurine Red Metallic. So it’s quite obvious that the new BMW 7 Series was designed to attract customers who want something more aggressive and it’s likely going to do that well. But do you prefer the headlight design from this rendering or the BMW approach?