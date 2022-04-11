BMW M has a lot going on this year, what with it being the Motorsport Division’s 50th anniversary. In addition to launching the M3 Touring, M4 CSL, i7 M70, and the upcoming BMW XM, the M Division will also be launching LCI versions of several cars, including the BMW X5 M LCI. Judging by some new spy photos, the X5 LCI will get a few new updates and it will also pack a new engine. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

In these new photos, we can see the BMW X5 M LCI will get a new grille design, new headlights, and even updated taillights. The grille is seemingly the same one as the X6 M, which is more angular and a bit sharper than the current X5 M’s. Its headlights seem slimmer and sportier than before, though camouflage does hide much of their design. Out back, while the taillights are heavily covered in camo, they seem to have more three-dimensional geometry than the current car’s.

Though, the big news is the engine. The updated BMW X5 M LCI will get an all-new engine, the upcoming S68. It’s the first all-new V8 from the M Division it what feels like forever. Gone is the old 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8, in favor of a new twin-turbo V8, which will also get 48-volt mild-hybrid power. Don’t expect much added power from the mild-hybrid system but it should pack a few extra ponies, helping to reduce turbo-lag and add punch at the bottom of the rev range.

This new S68 engine will be shared with all V8 powered M cars, including the X6 M and next-gen M5. We don’t know how much power it will make but we wouldn’t be surprised if it made more than the M5 CS’ 627 horsepower. There’s no official timeframe as to when the BMW X5 M LCI will launch but we’re excited to see the changes and what that new V8 can do.

[Source: CarScoops]