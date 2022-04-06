A year ago, BMW inked a deal with AC Milan to become its Automotive Partner and Premium Partner. The tie-up has now been reinforced courtesy of a one-off i4 dressed in the traditional Rossoneri (red and black) livery. Based on the eDrive40, the gran coupe was presented at the launch of a shirt for the Serie A leader.

It has made its debut in a game as AC Milan players wore the BMW-branded shirt this week against Bologna. As for the car, the i4 eDrive40 with the M Sport Package is being showcased at the new high-end House of BMW in Milano until April 26.

With a few games left, AC Milan holds the top spot in Serie A with 67 points or one more than Napoli. Inter is third with 63 points, but it has one fewer game played. It remains to be seen whether this fourth jersey will be used until the end of the season. The 2021-2022 season will draw to a close on May 22. Should the team secure its 19th title, it would undoubtedly boost BMW’s exposure in the country shaped like a shoe. AC Milan would tie Inter Milan for second place, but still way behind Juventus and its 36 league titles.

Before AC Milan, BMW Nearly Teamed Up With Bayern Munich

Some remember BMW almost signed a partnership with Bayern Munich a few years ago, but the deal fell through. Archrival Audi went on to renew its deal with the German team, making it the exclusive automobile partner until the 2028/29 campaign. The length of BMW’s deal with AC Milan was not disclosed in late March 2021 when the collaboration was announced. However, the two said it would be a “multi-year partnership.”

When BMW and AC Milan joined forces, the football team was six points behind Inter Milan. The standings have significantly changed since then.