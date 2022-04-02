The market roll-out of the new BMW i4 M50 and i4 eDrive40 continue and today, it’s BMW Slovenia who hosted a press launch. In these new photos, we get to see once again the BMW i4 M50 in the marketing color Frozen Portimao Blue. But the more interesting car is the BMW i4 eDrive40 which is showcased in Mineral White.

A Wide Variety Of Colors

When it comes to the exterior paint, the BMW i4 comes with a wide variety of colors. BMW i4 will be offered with the following color options: Alpine White, Mineral White, Black, Black Sapphire, BMW Individual Dravit Grey, Skyscraper Grey, Sunset Orange, Tanzanite Blue, San Remo Green, Aventurine Red, Brooklyn Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue.

Just like most other metallic paints, Mineral White comes with a surcharge, but of course, you can opt for the no-cost Alpine White. These photos are also interesting because they show us the the combination of white paintwork with Cerium Gray elements. In terms of model lines, the i4 can be specced, in Europe with a Series trim or the M Sport trim. The i4 M50 model also gets its very own individual exterior features.

17 to 20 inch Wheels

This model also sports 19-inch light-alloy wheels in the Y-spoke 859M design. Speaking of wheels and options, BMW offers a consistent array of light-alloy wheels with aerodynamic design for the new i4, in several dimensions from 17″ and 20″. Inside we get to see the Vernasca Oyster leather with decorative stitching and the trim in open-pore oak grain fine wood with accent strips in Pearlescent Chrome.

Despite being the lower spec, the i4 eDrive40, boasting the classic rear-wheel drive architecture, delivers an output of 250 kW/340 hp and 430 Newton meters of torque. The electric driving range is rated up to 590 kilometers (367 miles) in the WLTP cycle. The straight line performance is equally interesting: 5.7 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62mph).

The i4 can charge at up to 200 kW, with a compatible DC fast charger. At that speed, the BMW i4 40 can recharge 102 miles of range in just ten minutes, while the i4 M50 only gets 87 miles of range in the same time. It can also charge at 11 kW from a Level 2 home charger, which will take eight hours to fully charge the battery.

The 2022 BMW i4 eDrive40 starts at $55,400 in the United States and has an EPA range of 282-301 miles, depending on the tire/wheel selection.

BMW i4 eDrive40

BMW i4 M50

BMW i4 M50 and i4 eDrive40