Last week, BMW of North America involuntarily confirmed the first model of the new 7 Series family: the BMW i7 xDrive60. And that name has quite a few implications for the rest of the lineup. As we reported exclusively in the past, we expect the top model of the G70 7 Series generation to be an all-electric and M-tuned model. The name is likely going to be the BMW i7 M70 which will become the flagship electric vehicle in Munich. So by upping the badge by 10 on these two models, we also expect the regular, gasoline-powered 7 Series to get new badges as well.

One Certainty: A New V8 Engine

One of them is likely going to be the 2023 BMW 760i xDrive. The new name certainly makes sense. Customer will not only get a similar-looking 7 Series, but also similar power output. In this case, the rumormill churns out a power output of around 535 horsepower which will almost certainly come from the new S68 4.4 liter V8 engine with a mild hybrid technology. The badge names have been changing quite a bit in Munich lately, so there is still a chance that BMW will choose to further separate the electric-powered 7 Series from the conventional drivetrains. So for example, BMW could sell the i7 as the xDrive60, but keep the gasoline-powered 750i name.

The New Flagship In Munich

Regardless of the names chosen, the new 2023 BMW 7 Series will bring to market the latest and greatest tech from Munich. For starters, the BMW i7 xDrive60 is going to have a BMW-claimed maximum range of 324 miles. That range figure tells us it might have the same 105.2 kWh usable battery pack as the BMW iX xDrive50, as that car also has a max range of 324 miles. In addition to an illuminated grille, the BMW i7 and 7 Series models will also get what BMW calls crystal headlights, which will be integrated into its new split headlight design.

Two other interesting bits about the interior. One is something we already knew — it will be getting the massive theater screen option we saw at CES. The 31″, 8K resolution, 5G connected screenwill provide epic rear seat entertainment to passengers, all while immersing them in the car’s fantastic Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system. The screen itself seems to fold up flat with the headliner when not in use and fold back down when needed.

The other interesting bit is the all-new “BMW Interaction Bar”. Essentially, it’s a lovely looking illuminated glass bar that runs horizontal across the dashboard. The bar features touch-sensitive panels that control the front air vents. Another new features will be automatic power doors. Just like on all Rolls-Royce models, the BMW i7 will have doors that open and close, automatically, with just the push of a button. It’s the first BMW product to offer such doors.

Additionally, the BMW i7 differs from the current iX flagship with its unique digital architecture. “You could say that this is the next step improving from what it was introduced last year [with the iX],” BMW CTO Frank Weber told us. “You will also see lots of improvements when it comes to autonomous driving – Level 2+.” When it comes to the in-car tech, the BMW 7 Series and i7 will certainly stand out within the BMW family, and within the luxury segment.”

Stay tuned on April 20th for the full unveil of the 2023 BMW 7 Series and i7!