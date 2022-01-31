As part of a tie-up between BMW and Land Rover, the new Range Rover utilizes the N63 engine dialed to 523 horsepower. It would seem the British luxury brand will also gain access to the high-performance version by using the S63. A new report states the next Range Rover Sport will rock the M division’s twin-turbo, 4.4-liter V8.

Autocar has it on good authority Land Rover will replace its own supercharged 5.0-liter V8 with BMW’s more potent powertrain. The range-topping SVR should therefore receive a healthy boost in output from the outgoing model’s 567 hp. The German luxury brand will apparently give Land Rover the freedom to unlock 616 hp to match the X5 M Competition.

As a refresher, the S63 is capable to deliver even more oomph as the limited-edition M5 CS packs 626 hp. The BMW-powered Range Rover Sport SVR could do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in the low four-second range. Flat out, it should do approximately 180 mph (290 km/h). The X5 M Competition with M Driver’s Package has the same top speed, while the sprint takes just 3.9 seconds.

Torque should be similar if not identical to the X5 M Competition’s 750 Nm (551 lb-ft). It would be quite an improvement over the old SVR and its 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) from the supercharged engine. By the way, Land Rover is gradually abandoning its V8 as more products will be switching to the N63 / S63. Why? Because the BMW engine is around 17% more efficient and Euro 7 regulations are due in only a few years.

Autocar goes on to say the Concept XM’s plug-in hybrid setup could find its way inside a Range Rover at some point in the future. In the electrified SUV coming late this year, it’s expected to develop approximately 750 hp. A fully electric Range Rover Sport will follow, but it’s unclear whether BMW will once again provide the powertrain.

[Source: Autocar]