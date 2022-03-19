Surely a big and heavy sedan like the M5 CS has no chance in a drag race between fully fledged supercars, right? The folks from Carwow had a blast answering this question by lining up BMW’s most powerful car against proper performance machines. Truth be told, both the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and Nissan GT-R Nismo are getting a bit long in the tooth, but they’re still a force to be reckoned with. The Japanese rocket has AWD much like Bavaria’s super saloon and Sant’Agata Bolognese’s raging bull.

Needless to say, traction matters a great deal when a drag race takes place on a soaking wet surface. The showdown is interesting when you look at their substantially different engines. The M5 CS uses a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, making it bigger than the GT-R Nismo’s twin-turbo 3.8-liter V6. At the same time, it’s considerably smaller than the SVJ’s glorious V12. The latter is naturally aspirated and features a mighty 6.5-liter displacement.

With 635 hp on tap, the M5 CS is up by 35 hp compared to the GT-R Nismo but a significant 135 hp down compared to the Aventador Superveloce Jota. The BMW offers 750 Nm or 98 Nm more than the Nissan and an extra 30 Nm over the Lamborghini. All that German muscle is channeled to both axles through an eight-speed automatic transmission with a torque convertor. The Japanese machine has a six-speed, dual-clutch auto, while Italy’s big supercar uses an old-school seven-speed, single-clutch automated manual.

The M5 CS Can Play In The Big Leagues

Even though the M5 CS is considerably lighter than a regular M5 / M5 Competition, it still weighs 1,825 kg. That makes it about 175 kg heavier than the Lambo once you factor in fluids and whatnot. The GT-R Nismo is not exactly light either, at 1,703 kg.

We won’t spoil the results, but we will say the M5 CS rightfully deserves its place next to supercars. It’s especially true if we’re talking about the roll race from 50 mph where the BMW’s transmission shined. The three-way comparison ended with a brake test from 100 mph, and once again, the most practical car of the lot proved its worth.

Source: Carwow / YouTube