Being a luxury global player, BMW is always trying to cater to its different clientele through special editions. The latest regional model is for Australia where the X3 M40i and X4 M40i have received the Frozen Edition treatment. As the name of the special version suggests, the performance crossovers come painted in Individual Frozen Deep Grey Metallic.

To further darken the M Performance X3 and X4, BMW’s division Down Under has applied the M Shadow Line. That’s marketing jargon for a glossy black kidney grille, together with carbon fiber side mirrors and tailgate spoiler. However, the latter is only installed on the sleeker of the two crossovers.

Furthermore, the Frozen Edition comes along with other visual upgrades, including a high-gloss red finish for the M Sport brakes at both axles. Additionally, BMW Australia will sell the dynamic duo with tinted windows and two-tone 21-inch alloy wheels to round off the exterior changes. Inside, the cabin has black Leather Vernasca upholstery with red stitching. It’s actually the first time when the X3 is offered in this specification for the Australian market.

The M40i Frozen Edition models have both been spruced up with a carbon fiber interior trim and M-branded seatbelts with the famous three colors. Another first for the AU-spec X3 is the Sensatec instrument panel with red stitching. BMW will also install a panoramic glass sunroof, heated front seats, and a 16-speaker sound system from Harman Kardon.

To sweeten the pot, the Frozen Edition is generously equipped as standard with an electric tailgate, dual 12.3-inch displays, and a surround-view camera. Additionally, customers also benefit from wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, head-up display, and a wireless smartphone charger. The long list of included equipment also has satellite navigation, three-zone climate control, and keyless entry/start.

The Frozen Edition Retains The Punchy Inline-Six Engine

However, there are no changes to the powertrain, meaning the sporty crossovers share the familiar turbocharged inline-six. Consequently, the 3.0-liter mill delivers 382 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) to the xDrive via an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The setup enables a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.8 seconds, which is not too shabby for a non-M model.

Finally, BMW Australia wants $142,900 for the X3 M40i and $152,900 for the X4 M40i Frozen Edition. Needless to say, we’re talking about Australian dollars. The former will be capped at 17 units while the latter will be built in 20 examples. The two are already available to reserve on the local online BMW Shop, with deliveries to customers starting in Q2 2022.

Source: BMW Australia