We’re quickly approaching the unveil of the first-ever BMW i7 electric limousine. The 7 Series electric is one of the most exciting BMW models to be unveiled in 2022 and one that continues the electrification plans in Munich. We’ve covered the BMW i7 topic quite extensively, but there are still plenty of details that are kept under wraps.

But here is what we know so far. BMW plans a series of i7 variants, including a top M-tuned model. The BMW i7 M60 name was floated around for a while, but since BMW is already using the “M60” badge on the most powerful iX model, that i7 M60 name might change. We expect the new i7 to take over as the flagship electric BMW so an i7 M70 naming convention might make a lot more sense.

BMW i7 eDrive50 – The Entry-Level Electric Limo?

The other rumored model is the BMW i7 eDrive50 which – judging by the naming convention – could be a rear-wheel drive electric limousine. It will, of course, make less power than the M-Performance i7 model which is rumored to deliver more than 650 horsepower. On the other hand, the rumormill churns out a couple of different power outputs for the BMW i7 50: 450 hp or 535 hp. The range certainly makes sense though, considering the BMW iX xDrive50 makes 516 horsepower. But it might also be an indication that a more powerful all-wheel drive BMW i7 xDrive50 could be offered as well.

Regardless of the badge on the boot and the power outputs, the BMW i7 models will be the most advanced vehicles ever created in Munich. Their interior design is highly digitalized with plenty of luxury amenities worthy of the 7 Series’ status in the segment. BMW recently showed off one of the upcoming tech features in the new 7 Series, its massive rear seat theater screen.

32 inch Theater Screen

The Bavarians showed it off at CES 2022, where they actually allowed attendees to use it in the back seat. Though, attendees couldn’t see the rest of the interior, as it was covered with black fabric, nor could they see the outside of the car, as that was boxed in with a wooden structure. The massive theater screen will be very interesting for rear seat passengers, as they’ll be immersed in a full movie theater experience, combined with the new Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system.

Fully Automatic Doors

BMW always sort of marketed the 7 Series as a sportier alternative to the S-Class and sort of shied away from uber-luxurious features. For this new 7 Series, though, BMW is leaning hard into its luxury side. One of the more interesting luxury options for the new 7er will be its fully automatic doors, similar to those found on a Rolls-Royce. So you’ll be able to sit in the back seat and simply hold a button to close the doors, making life far easier for rear seat passengers.

A lot more luxury features and options are planned for the entire generation of the G70 BMW 7 Series, so we’re quite excited to demo them in the near future. In the meantime, feel free to catch up on some of the BMW i7 tech in the videos below.

[Render by instagram.com/germanysfinest43]