The BMW i3 name will continue to live on in 2022 despite the electric hatchback being discontinued come this summer. While the i3 – as we know it – will end its production run, a slightly different variant will be available in China. The BMW i3 electric sedan is based on the G20 3 Series platform, with an extended long-wheelbase, and will feature BMW’s fifth generation eDrive.

Earlier today, a new BMW i3 prototype was spotted in Munich, Germany. And not only we get to see the electric sedan, but also a preview of the upcoming BMW 3 Series Facelift. The test mule features a new headlight design with notches at the bottom and curved graphics at the top. Additionally, the kidney grilles don’t seem changed much, so they will retain the non-aggressive design.

Around 300 miles of electric range

The BMW i3 sedan leaked back in December, along with some specs. The 2023 BMW i3 sedan measures 4,872 mm in length, 1,846 mm in width, and 1,481 mm in height. It has a 2,966 mm wheelbase. One of the variants of the 3 Series electric is the BMW i3 eDrive 35L. The model is likely to deliver around 335 horsepower. The BMW i3 sedan uses a BMW-Brilliance-made 70.27 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Therefore, the 3 Series electric will consume 14.3 kWh per 100 km, and travel 526 km (327 miles) on a full charge. The rating is based on the more relaxed NEDC rating.

Major design upgrades inside

Inside we expect to see the latest BMW iDrive 8 infotainment system paired with two large LCD screens, as seen in the BMW i4 and iX. The two screens are a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen. We also expect some small upgrades to the trim and leather options, along with 5G mobile network capabilities and the latest BMW Digital Key.

The BMW i3 long-wheelbase electric will be exclusive to the Chinese market and there are no plans to bring it over to Europe or North America. The production of the BMW 3 Series electric is rumored to start in March 2022.

