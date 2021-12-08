Ahead of its market launch, the first-ever BMW i3 sedan has allegedly leaked from China. The electric BMW 3 Series sedan has been rumored for years, but this is the first time we get to see its final design. If the naming convention is a bit odd – considering that BMW still manufactures the i3 hatchback – the design is not.

The China-only BMW i3 Sedan is based on the G20 3 Series and as you’d expect, it looks pretty similar to the conventional-powered sedan. At the front, the kidney grille gets some blue accents, along with an M Sport package. Next, a new set of aero wheels were fitted to the BMW i3 Sedan, followed by your typical EV rear-end which lacks the usual tailpipes. More blue-painted inserts in the rear bumper hint at the electric drivetrain under the hood.

The boot also reveals more details about the powertrain configuration. Based on those spy photos, we can make out the model name: eDrive 25L. So there are a few takeaways. Firstly, this BMW i3 Sedan is a rear-wheel drive model. Secondly, it’s a long wheelbase 3 Series denoted by the “L” in the badge. Lastly, the “25” points likely to the entry-level 3 Series electric sedan.

There are no details available about the driving range or power, but we expect to see the same architecture as in the current BMW iX3 which is also manufactured in China. With the first images being leaked, we should learn more about the BMW i3 Sedan in the upcoming weeks.

[Top Rendering: Instagram.com/germanysfinest43]