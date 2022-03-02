The new BMW 2 Series Coupe is finally arriving on global markets. The latest photos hail from South Africa where the local BMW branch hosted a media event with the new coupe. Therefore, we also get to see the 2 Series Coupe in different colors. This BMW 220d Coupe is painted in Melbourne Red, one of the standard colors. All BMW 2 Series Coupe variants come with a few great color options, such as Melbourne Red, Portimao Blue, and the launch color Thundernight Metallic. Here is the color palette for the 2 Series:

Alpine White

Black uni

Sapphire Black metallic

Melbourne Red metallic

Mineral White metallic

M Portimao Blue metallic (for M Sport/M240i models only)

M Brooklyn Gray metallic (for M Sport/M240i models only)

Thundernight metallic (for M Sport/M240i models only)

While diesel BMWs are not part of the BMW USA lineup, they’re still quite popular in other markets. BMW 220d uses a 2.0 liter turbo-diesel, that makes 190 horsepower and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, while returning 50 mpg (4.7 liters/100 km). This particular model also gets the M Sport Package which brings distinctive design accents, including but not limited to, a sportier bumper and rear diffuser.

There is also an M Sport suspension with a variable sport steering. Of course, the 2 Series gets M Sport brakes and M Sport differential at the rear axle. An Adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers is available as an option. If you do specify the M Sport Package, then you will also get 18-inch M light-alloy wheels. The optional M Sport package Pro can be added on top of the M Sport specification to enhance the looks and driving dynamics. Features include 19-inch M light-alloy wheels, M Sport brakes, the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, a front spoiler lip and an M rear spoiler.

BMW only sells a couple of the 2 Series models – the 230i and M240i. The MSRP of 2022 BMW 230i Coupe starts at $36,350 and $48,550 for 2022 BMW M240i xDrive Coupe, plus $995 Destination. Both cars are powered by petrol engines. [Photos: BMW of South Africa]