2023 will bring a mild facelift to the popular BMW X5 and X6 models. Recent spy photos (see them here) reveal some small upgrades to the overall design, enough to keep it fresh until the end of their lifecycle in 2026. The X6 Sports Activity Coupe will get a slightly wider kidney grille, paired with sleeker headlights. The air curtains at the front have also been redesigned for a more aggressive look. In the back, the camouflage does a great job hiding the design updates, but we expect a mild change to the bumper and taillights.

Most of the changes are expected to take place inside the car. Previous spy photos and rumor point to a large curved display, similar to the BMW i4 and iX. Furthermore, the new X6 facelift will also likely lose its current stylish electronic gear shifter in favor of the minimalistic selector seen on the I20 BMW iX, that will also spawn across other future models of the family such as G09 XM, G26 i4, upcoming G05 X5 LCI, G70/71 7 Series, U06 2 Series and U11 X1. Insiders also talk about new tech and options, like the Ambient Air and Acoustic Glazing, and of course, the illuminated kidney grille with a mesh design.

The LCI X6 will also feature BMW’s brand new Operating System infotainment system previewed on the iX. The iconic iDrive knob is here to stay as part of the new, integrated operating concept. In terms of engine lineup, we expect to see a tweak to the current four and six-cylinder units. A B58 refresh has been rumored for a while. With a production schedule set for Spring 2023, we expect BMW to unveil the facelifted X5 and X6 either late this year or early into the next one.

The BMW X6 isn’t exactly popular among car enthusiasts. Chris Harris just publicly lamented the X6, along with other such SUVs. Yet, despite the moaning of car enthusiasts, BMW still makes the X6 for one very simple reason — customers love it. The X6 sells like crazy, especially here in the US. So the new facelift should do just as well.

[Render provided for media use by www.motor.es]