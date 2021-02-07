When the new generation 2 Series Active Tourer is unveiled in Summer 2021, we’ll get a fully revamped compact MPV with an increased cabin space, added versatility, new powertrain options sitting on the FAAR platform and latest digital technologies.

According to insider reports and latest speculations, the second iteration of the BMW 2 Series AT which replaces the current F45 model will mark the advent of a new internal coding dedicated to the future generation of front-wheel drive cars. Specifically, the new compact MPV will receive the U06 internal code, with the “U” letter likely denoting “Unter” like in Unterklasse (UKL, first-gen FWD platform), or “Lower-end class” in German.

The new naming scheme under the “Uxx” structure will also spawn to other models underpinned by the FAAR chassis, such as the third-generation X1 (U11), expected for mid-2022, and the future MINI models. Seeing the latest spy shots, together with past scoops of the U06, we can conclude that the forthcoming 2 Series Active Tourer will likely grow in size, as to also make for the demise of the Gran Tourer body version (F46).

A few centimeters are added to the length and width of the car, whereas the height of the U06 should basically stay at level of the current F45 model. The compact-sized van will receive an all-new exterior design, distinguished by the sleek headlights and the generously-dimensioned kidney grille, a feature that is also present on the next X1 compact SAV (U11).

At the rear end, the tail lights will also become more elegant and slim-shaped, displaying the recognizable “L” inner graphics. The new 2 Series Active Tourer will also get larger exterior mirrors, directly attached to the front door, and integrated door handles. From what can be seen from the spy photos, it appears that the side windows will grow in size, with their architecture and line similar to SAV models and featuring a revised Hofmeister kink.

The digital and connectivity equipment will likely be on par with higher-end models. The U06 2 Series is expected to receive an all-new dashboard, characterized by its minimalistic approach and functional design. BMW will likely install a large digital slab with no cowling, that gathers together the two screens – one for the instrument cluster and one for the Control Display.

A new infotainment interface is also on the way, possibly entitled BMW OS 8.0 and already previewed by the upcoming BMW iX. Also, the future 2 Series AT will lose the stylish electronic gear shifter that is to be replaced by a small lever, similar to the one seen on the I20 electric flagship. Yet, the iDrive rotary controller is here to stay, as it is an integral, defining part of the new operating concept.

The new 2 Series van will also move upmarket with some features expected to be offered as standard, such as the LED headlights and automatic gearbox. While the front-wheel drive will be standard feature on the most engine variants, but there will be some models equipped with xDrive. Those are expected to be offered later on, after the market launch.

At market launch, the powerplant lineup will resume to 4 (unconfirmed) choices as follows: 218i with 155 hp, 220i with 178 hp (with 48-volt mild hybrid technology), 223i with 200 hp (MHEV, with DCT gearbox) and 218d with 148 hp (with DCT gearbox). xDrive choices and the 225xe plug-in hybrid vehicle will become available sometime in 2022.

The production start is scheduled for November this year, with the sales start following shortly thereafter in late 2021. As expected, the U06 model generation won’t make it across the Atlantic Ocean.

