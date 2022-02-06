The BMW M4 GT3 made its official U.S. racing debut at the 2022 Daytona 24 Hours. While on site, we connected with Philipp Eng, BMW Motorsport Works Driver to tell us all about the car and its features. In this video, Eng goes over all the possible settings in the M4 GT3 and explains how a proper racing car works. We also talk about the steering wheel, racing strategy and much more.

The new racing car will replace the current M8 GTE and M6 GT3 across various racing championships around the world. The new racing car is built on the backbones of the BMW M4 Competition. The goal with the M4 GT3 was to significantly reduce life cycle costs and maintenance expenditure compared to its predecessor. There are also some noticeable differences compared to its predecessor, the BMW M6 GT3. The new M4 GT3 is 45 millimeters longer, 6 millimeters narrower and has a longer wheelbase by 16 millimeters.

The biggest change comes under the hood though. Whereas the old M6 GT3 used a 4.4-liter P63 V8 with up to 580 HP, the new M4 GT3 uses a 3-liter P58 straight six turbocharged engine good for up to 590 HP. The new engine therefore saves about 40 kilograms of weight compared to its predecessor and has extensive changes compared to the S58 engine it is based on.

The car also comes with the Fanatec steering wheel which can be used in a racing simulator also. BMW says that absolutely no modifications are required for it to be used in the race car. The carbon steering wheel is a motorsport design, with illuminated buttons and magnetic, dual-action shift paddles also made of carbon. To learn more about the steering wheel, see our video with John Edwards, BMW Motorsport Driver.

The purchase price of the BMW M4 GT3 begins at € 415,000 net – that is € 4,000 less than the price of its predecessor, the BMW M6 GT3, and similar to that of its competition. The “Competition Package” is available as an option for an additional charge.