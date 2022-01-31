Spring 2022 can’t come soon enough. The highly awaited and talked about BMW M4 CSL will make its marketing debut. As we reported before, the M4 CSL is likely to make around 560 horsepower from its 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine. Initially, we thought that BMW M will offer the M4 CSL with either a rear-wheel drive setup or M xDrive. But, a recent report points to only a rear-wheel drive option. Additionally, it will be automatic and rear-wheel drive only, from what we’ve heard.

The first-ever M4 CSL has been a hot topic in the BMW community in the last few years, with countless rumors being thrown around. In March 2018, a BMW spokesperson confirmed the return of the fabled three letters – CSL – as a replacement for future GTS models “which are appropriate to get a CSL version.”

Then late last year, former BMW M CEO Markus Flasch sat down and had a chat with Auto Motor und Sport for an extended interview, and one of the topics was the M4 CSL. When asked whether he would be willing to confirm the M4 CSL, the man who was in charge of the M division for three years – now running the large car division – referred to it as an “open secret.”

He also revealed that the M4 CLS would be “much more stripped down” than the M2 CS and M5 CS. Not only that, he went as far as to say the “four-seat design [of the M2 CS and M5 CS] won’t play a role.” And that became obvious recently when a stripped down M4 CSL was spotted. Markus Flasch also hinted at a weight loss of around 100 kilograms (220 pounds) compared to the “regular” BMW M4 and M4 Competition.

The M engineers have also figured out ways to make the inline-six comply with the forthcoming Euro 7 regulations, so the engine will be around at least for the remaining of this decade.

No word on pricing yet and global allocations, but you’re going to have to be quick, as we’re hearing that production will be limited to around 1,000 units.