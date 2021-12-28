One of the anniversary BMW M models in 2022 for the brand’s 50th anniversary is the BMW M4 CSL based on the G82 generation. The flagship M4 model has been spotted on public roads since 2020 and it is now entering its final testing stages. And there are no better proving grounds than the Green Hell’s fast corners. An Alpine White M4 CSL prototype can be seen below featuring typical design elements reserved for a top sportscar.

The CSL-specific front grille, with its unique sideways “Y” shape insert, is visible, as are the new front air intakes and lower front lip. You can see the more aggressive side skirts, as well as the ducktail rear spoiler, the latter of which is a CSL-exclusive. Under the hood will lie an upgraded version of the 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6 that powers the current M4. Except for BMW M4 CSL-duty, it will make around 550 horsepower, which will be about 50 more than the M4 Competition’s 503 horsepower. An eight-speed automatic will likely be the only transmission of choice, though we’ve heard that BMW hasn’t completely dismissed the idea of a manual option just yet. Don’t hold your breath, though.

The BMW M4 CSL will also get a stead diet of carbon fiber and reduced sound insulation, which should compliment the power increase. Former BMW M CEO Markus Flasch recently said that he is “aiming for a weight saving in the triple-digit range” for the M4 CSL. We’ve heard through the grapevine the CSL won’t be a permanent trim level positioned above the Competition as it might end up as a limited-run affair. BMW is apparently making only 1,000 examples to keep the M4 CSL exclusive and justify what will definitely be a significant premium over the lesser versions.

Production is said to commence in July 2022, which would imply an official reveal early next year. It could be followed in 2023 by an M4 CS (and an M3 CS) to slot between the Competition and the CSL. [Photos: wilcoblok on Instagram]