In our latest episode of the BMWBLOG Podcast, we talk to Kyle Connor, from Out of Spec Studios, about various different EVs. Mostly, though, we discuss the all-new BMW iX, which Kyle had the chance to drive recently and came away impressed with.

Kyle has been a BMW fan for a long time and has owned several gas-powered Bimmers in his day. However, he also enjoys driving an electric car for daily use and has owned three BMW i3s and would even like to own a fourth, if he can find a BMW i3S for the right price, in the right spec. However, it’s the iX we wanted to talk about more than anything else.

Being one of the few members of US-based media to drive the iX in the ‘States, we wanted to get his take on it. The car he drove was the BMW iX xDrive50, with its 516 horsepower, 564 lb-ft dual-motor setup. During his time with it, he seemed to really appreciate it, the way it drove, and even the way it looked. The iX seems to be a car that’s impressing anyone that drives it, even if they dislike its looks. If people can get past its unusual design, it seems they’re in for a real treat with the iX.

Interestingly, Kyle was also in attendance at CES 2022, where he was able to see the new BMW iX Flow, with the brand’s new color changing E Ink technology. The tech wowed everyone in attendance and was not only the most impressive display of all the automotive displays at CES, it was possibly the most impressive display of all tech. BMW also showed off its snazzy rear seat theater screen at CES, presumable in the back of the next-gen 7 Series, which Kyle also experienced.

Have a listen and learn about what the BMW iX is like to drive. As always, the podcast can be found anywhere you get your podcasts; Apple, Google, Spotify, and Stitcher, as well as YouTube, and don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel to catch all the latest BMW-related videos!