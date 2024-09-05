In this new episode of the BMWBLOG podcast, hosts Nate and Horatiu dedicate their conversation to one of BMW’s most iconic models: the M5. As the first plug-in hybrid M5 is upon us, this car sets new standards for BMW in terms of power and performance—but also weight. In this episode, we break down what this means for the future of the M5 and discuss how it compares to previous M5. We also discuss how the hybrid system in the new M5 compares to the one in the latest Porsche 911, highlighting the key differences in design and performance between the two.

A Heavier but More Powerful M5

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the new G90 M5 is its weight. At 5,390 pounds (2,445 kilograms), it is the heaviest M5 ever produced, a substantial increase over its predecessors. This weight gain can largely be attributed to the hybrid powertrain, which incorporates a powerful electric motor alongside BMW’s 4.4 liter V8 engine. The hybrid system delivers impressive power— 717 horsepower—but also adds significant bulk.

During the podcast, Nate and Horatiu explore how the weight of the G90 M5 stacks up against earlier models, noting that the first-generation M5 (E28) weighed just over 3,100 pounds. As the M5 evolved over the years, each generation became more powerful, luxurious, and, inevitably, heavier. However, the jump in weight with the G90 is particularly striking. The previous generation F90 M5, for instance, tipped the scales at around 4,370 pounds, a full 1,000 pounds lighter than its successor.

The Hybrid Dilemma: Power vs. Weight

With the new M5, BMW has taken the leap into hybrid technology, a move that is being embraced by many performance automakers. The hybrid system, which offers a blend of internal combustion engine (ICE) power and electric efficiency, is a cool piece of engineering. However, it also poses a challenge. We discuss whether the added weight of the hybrid system, despite the benefits it brings in terms of efficiency and low-end torque, is a trade-off that aligns with the spirit of the M5 lineage.

Comparisons are drawn between the M5 G90 and Porsche’s new 911 hybrid. While the 911 also adopts hybrid technology, it maintains a significantly lower curb weight, highlighting the balancing act between electrification and performance that BMW faces. In the M5’s case, the electrification boosts overall power output, but at the cost of agility and nimbleness—qualities that traditionally defined M models.

Has the M5 Sacrificed Too Much for Progress?

One of the central questions raised in the podcast is whether the G90 M5 has sacrificed too much in its pursuit of technological advancement. While the car is undeniably powerful and efficient, some purists may argue that the added weight detracts from the raw driving dynamics that made the M5 a legend in the first place.

The BMW M5 Touring: A New Favorite

While much of the podcast focuses on the sedan, Nate and Horatiu save a special portion of the episode for the 2025 BMW M5 Touring. As BMW reintroduces the M5 Touring to global markets, it has quickly become a fan favorite, including among the hosts.

The M5 Touring combines the performance of the M5 sedan with the practicality and versatility of a wagon, making it a unique proposition in today’s market. It offers the same hybrid powertrain and all-wheel-drive system, but with the added benefit of increased cargo space and a more family-friendly configuration. For many enthusiasts, including the podcast hosts, the M5 Touring represents the best of both worlds: M-level performance and day-to-day usability.

As always, you can listen either from the media player down below, or anywhere else you can find podcasts; Apple, Google, Spotify, or Stitcher. Of course, you can also watch our latest podcasts on Youtube!