Some anniversaries are bigger than others, and for BMW, 2025 is an absolute milestone year. We’re talking about 50 years of the BMW 3 Series, 40 years of the M3, and 50 years of BMW of North America—three milestones that have defined BMW’s history. To talk in details about these celebrations, we sat down with Tom Plucinsky, Head of BMW Classic USA. We were joined by Sean Myers, CEO of Precision Sport Industries in Orlando, who set up a podcast studio for us. During a 100 minutes session, we went deep into BMW’s history, reliving the moments, the machines, and the passion that made BMW what it is today.

The 3 Series: Half a Century of the Perfect Sports Sedan

It’s hard to imagine BMW without the 3 Series. Since 1975, it’s been the benchmark for what a sport sedan should be—engaging, balanced, and timeless. From the early E21, with its driver-focused cockpit and clean lines, to the beloved E30, which cemented the 3 Series as an enthusiast favorite, every generation has built upon the last. We’ve seen it grow through seven generations, each refining that perfect blend of luxury and performance.

The M3: The Ultimate Driver’s Car Since 1986

Then there’s the M3, the car that took everything great about the 3 Series and cranked it up to eleven. It all started with the E30 M3, a homologation special designed to dominate Touring Car racing. What followed was a legacy of great engine engines, razor-sharp handling, and a driving experience that few cars, even today, can match.

We asked Tom and Sean: Which M3 is the most underrated? The E46 gets a lot of love, but what about the E90/E92 with its screaming V8? Or the F80, which brought turbocharging to the mix?

BMW in America: From Underdog to Powerhouse

Back in 1975, BMW was still a small player in the U.S., but that changed fast. That same year, BMW took a bold step by forming BMW North America, and to make a statement, they entered the legendary 12 Hours of Sebring. What happened? They won. The BMW 3.0 CSL crossed the finish line first, instantly proving that BMW wasn’t here to just sell cars—it was here to win.

Fast forward to today, and BMW USA is a major force. With the Spartanburg plant churning out X models for the world and BMW’s footprint in American motorsports growing every year, it’s safe to say BMW has found a great home in America!

Sitting down with Tom and Sean, it was clear—these anniversaries aren’t just about numbers. They’re about the passion, the engineering, and the people who have made BMW what it is. So buckle up for a great episode! As always, you can listen either from the media player down below, or anywhere else you can find podcasts; Apple, Google, Spotify, or Stitcher. Of course, you can also watch our latest podcasts on Youtube!