What’s that old expression, power heals all wounds? No? Ehh, it works in this case. The BMW iX isn’t the most beloved of modern BMWs, thanks to its funky design, radically different interior design, and all-electric powertrain. Traditional BMW enthusiasts just can’t seem to come around on the iX. However, this might finally be the version that convinces them because, as Jeremy Clarkson so eloquently put it, power.

First M Performance Electric SUV

The all-new BMW iX M60 is the first M Performance variant of BMW’s electric SUV but, more importantly, it’s the first ever M Division product to use the brand’s all-electric architecture. The only other electric M Performance product is the i4 M50 but that uses a modified CLAR platform. The iX sits on a bespoke electric platform, which is a first for the M Division, who does the tuning work on M Performance products.

Being an M Performance variant, the BMW iX M60 is obviously quite a bit more power, packing an M5-rivaling 610 horsepower and a planet-churning 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm) of torque. Admittedly, both of those figures are only available for a short period of time, when Launch Control is engaged. Otherwise, under all normal circumstances, the BMW iX M60 makes 532 horsepower and 749 lb-ft (1,016 Nm). However, during launch control the iX M60 is capable of 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. Top speed is electronically-limited to 155 mph, like most other BMWs.

Like other BMW iX models, the iX M60 uses dual synchronous electric motors, rather than permanent magnet motors. The latter of which are typically used in performance EVs but BMW uses the former because it allows the brand to ditch rare-earth materials in its motors. In a time when earth’s natural resources and overall planet health are in dire shape, it’s admirable to prioritize sustainability over power, especially when it comes to performance machines, such as the iX M60.

Lower Range Than The iX 50

If there’s a downside to the added power, it’s the lower range figure. Because the BMW iX M60 uses the same battery pack as its siblings but packs more power, it naturally loses some max range. Rather than the 310 mile max range for the iX xDrive50, the iX M60’s total range figure drops to 280 miles. Not a huge drop but it now sits under 300 miles. It’s also important to note that the 280 mile range is with 21″ wheels and BMW doesn’t have a figure for the optional 22″ wheels.

The rear motor in the BMW iX M60 is a bit different from the standard motors in the standard cars. The M60’s drive unit is six-phase operated and has a double inverter, which not only gives it the increase in power but also provides a more M Division-appropriate response, even at high-speed.

Sportier Ride

It’s not all power and no dance moves, though. The BMW iX M60 gets as-standard dual-axle air suspension with electronic dampers. The air suspension height is auto-leveling and each corner is adaptive, giving it the ability to adjust to uneven loads. Though, if you want, the height can be manually adjusted as well, typical of all BMWs with air suspension. Sportier electronic dampers help give the big iX M60 better moves and, as per usual, can be adjusted through BMW’s typical assortment of driver modes. Dual wishbone front suspension and a multi-link rear also ensure the sporty handling without the compromise of a harsh ride.

Blink and you’ll miss the differences between the BMW iX M60 and its non-M Performance siblings. On the outside, there’s little differentiation between them, though that’s not unusual with M Performance cars. The main visual cues between the iX M60 and the standard models are the 22″ black wheels, the optional Titanium Bronze finish, and the big blue brake calipers. The “M60” badge is also finished in gloss black with Titanium Bronze trim. Looks snazzy.

Though, the front bumper looks the same, with the same grille, and same front air intakes. No M-style side mirrors for the iX, either, though that’s likely due to the standard mirrors providing better aero. Even the color options are the same for the iX M60 exterior.

No Major Changes Inside

Inside, don’t expect many changes from the standard iX’s interior. Colors are the same, seats are the same, and the design is the same. Despite being an M Performance model, the BMW iX M60 is nearly indistinguishable from its standard siblings from inside the cabin. That being said, the standard iX has the best interior of any BMW, so most M60 customers will be just fine with it.

Being the top-spec model, the BMW iX M60 comes pretty loaded as-standard. Adaptive LED headlights with laser lights, Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof, Surround View with 3D View, and the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System are all standard kit on the M60.

Pricing in the US market will start at $105,100, plus $995 destination fee. That makes it almost exactly the same price as the standard BMW X5 M. With 610 horsepower, 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds, and an all-electric powertrain, the BMW iX M60 is shaping up to be one of BMW’s best performance SUVs.