The next-generation BMW X3 – and one of BMW’s best selling crossovers – will launch in 2024. The facelift version came out earlier this summer, alongside the BMW X4 Sports Active Coupe. According to sources, the new and improved BMW X3 will be manufactured under the codename G45 and is rumored to go into production in Summer 2024. Of course, the timing is quite interesting as well, for a variety of reasons.

For starters, BMW plans to unveil a brand new architecture in 2025. The Neue Klasse will take over from the modular CLAR architecture and will be used by electrified BMW models. Therefore, the new X3 is somewhat stuck in a cycle before the move to the new architecture. So it’s unclear how BMW will deal with this. In our personal opinion, and not confirmed by the brand, there are a couple of options on the table.

BMW could continue to build the next-generation G45 X3 on the flexible (and potentially improved) CLAR architecture which is not likely to be retired in 2025. BMW has often said that a full move towards electrification will not happen until late in the decade and that lots of markets will still account for a large number of conventionally-powered BMW models. But at the same time, BMW will need a replacement for the current BMW iX3. The premium middle class segment for electric crossovers is extremely important for most automakers, so the Bavarians need a strong contender.

That bring us to the next point. With a new class of cars coming out after 2025, rumored to feature the NKxx chassis designation, BMW could simply take advantage of the new and more EV-friendly, or EV-first platform, to build a separate iX3 electric product. This could certainly be a great solution for the brand. One on hand, the high-seller BMW X3 will continue to be offered with conventional powertrains, and on the other hand, a new iX3 with a slightly different design and better packaging will appease the electric-focused customer base.

There is also the possibility that BMW will build the next generation iX3 on the same CLAR platform, a move which will simplify the production plans, and be consistent with the current product lineup. But, of course, that will imply that an X3 electric, built from the ground up on an electric platform, won’t arrive until past 2030, which certainly seems a bit too late in the fast moving automotive world.

Regardless of the option chosen by the BMW bosses – that decision was likely already made by this point in time – one thing is certain: BMW customers will still get to enjoy the popular X3 with a variety of drivetrains: from petrol and diesel, to plug-in hybrids and all-electric.