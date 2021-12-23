The U.S. EPA rating for the BMW i4 electric gran coupe is now in. According to a press release, the BMW i4 eDrive40 has an EPA range of 301 miles when equipped with 18-inch wheels and 282 miles when equipped with 19-inch wheels. The more powerful and M-tuned BMW i4 M50 is rated on the EPA range at 270 miles when equipped with 19-inch wheels and 227 miles when equipped with 20-inch wheels. The MSRP is $55,400 for eDrive40 and $65,900 for M50. Plus $995 Destination. U.S. market launch is expected in Q1 of 2022.

Despite having different prices, power, and motor count, both the BMW i4 eDrive40 and i4 M50 have the same battery pack, a 83.9 kWh gross battery, with 81.5 kWh net. The less powerful BMW i4 40, with its single rear-mounted electric motor, makes 335 horsepower. If you opt for the more powerful BMW i4 M50, you get two electric motors, one at each axle, and 536 horsepower. Both cars have a max charging speed of 200 kW, which allows the BMW i4 40 to add another 102 miles of range to its battery in just ten minutes. As for the i4 M50, ten minutes gets you 87 miles.

BMW i4 will be offered with the following color options: Alpine White, Mineral White, Black, Black Sapphire, BMW Individual Dravit Grey, Skyscraper Grey, Sunset Orange, Tanzanite Blue, San Remo Green, Aventurine Red, Brooklyn Grey and Frozen Portimao Blue. Some of those colors are specific to a model line – i440 vs. M50 – or even distributed by “accents”.

Inside things are a bit more diversified. You can order from a wide range of leather and Sensatec options, like the Vernasca Tacora Red, Black, Mocha, Oyster and Cognac, or the Sensatec Canberra Beige and Black, and perforated Tacora Red. The interior trims are a combination of fine-wood trim or aluminum. The wheel choices are equally exciting with no less than nine options, ranging from 17 to 20 inch. You can either get your typical BMW wheel design or the more aero-oriented look. Of course, not all wheels are available in all markets, so check with your local BMW dealership.

BMW USA has also opened the ordering bank for the 2022 BMW i4. A $1,500 fully refundable deposit is required and deliveries are expected to be by June 30, 2022. If you buy the car outright rather than leasing, then you may quality for a $7,500 federal rebate since BMW has not hit the 200,000 limit of electric vehicles sold in the United States.