It’s time for yet another drag race between some of the best four-door models out there today. Some might say these are THE BEST four-doors you can get but we don’t like to impose our own choices on others. Therefore, in the video below you’ll see a BMW M5 CS taking on the Mercedes-AMG E63 S, the Audi RS6 wagon, and the Porsche Panamera Turbo S. Care to place some bets from the get go?

The specs paint a very interesting picture. The BMW M5 CS is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 making 627 horsepower (635 PS) and 750 Nm (553 l-ft) of torque, and sends it all to a four-wheel drive system via an automatic eight-speed torque converter. The CS is also the lightest car here, which puts it quite far from the heaviest, which is the Panamera Turbo S. That’s because the Porsche is a hybrid and a Sport Turismo version.

That means it’s the most practical Panamera you can get but that hybrid drivertrain adds a lot of weight. Luckily, it has the power to make up for it. The V8 under the hood and the electric motor are delivering 700 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque in total to all four corners of the car which will have to deal with the 2,364 kilos of weight. Oh, and the Porsche is also the only one with a dual-clutch gearbox and all-wheel drive.

The cheapest car on the line-up is also the one with the least power. The Audi RS6 Avant uses the same four-liter twin-turbo V8 found on the Panamera but, without the electrical assistance, it only delivers 600 horsepower and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) to the wheels via the quattro all-wheel drive system. Last but not least, the Mercedes-AMG E63 has 612 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque at its disposal, sent to the four corners of the car via a nine-speed automatic gearbox. Who will win? Let’s find out.