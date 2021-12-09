BMW’s upcoming split headlight design is no longer a secret. In fact, it’s going to be a staple of high-end BMW design moving forward. All high-end BMW models, including the 7 Series, X7, and XM, are going to get split headlights and massive kidney grilles. Apparently, that includes the ALPINA XB7 as well, as some new spy photos reveal the new split front lamps. (We don’t own the photos but they can be seen here)

Seen in these new photos, you can clearly see the ALPINA XB7, painted in the brand’s signature shade of blue and wearing ALPINA-specific wheels, and its front headlights are split between upper and lower sections. The split headlight design was first seen on the BMW XM Concept and, on that car, the lower section of the lights is actually hidden behind a black panel. That doesn’t seem to be the case with the ALPINA XB7 in these photos, as both sections of lights are visible.

The grilles also seem to feature a slightly different shape and could potentially be a bit more cohesive. However, they’re still enormous.

Aside from those differences, though, the XB7 doesn’t seem to chance much, as to be expected. It’s likely going to get all of the same LCI changes as the standard BMW X7, just with some added ALPINA flair.

I do hope some of that ALPINA flair makes it to the cabin, though. As good as the XB7’s interior is, it lacks the specialness of some ALPINAs of the past. It’s too much like a standard X7 inside (although, that’s not such a bad thing), which can be disappointing for ALPINA fans.

Performance specs shouldn’t change. So expect the same 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 making 612 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. Last I drove the XB7, I felt it was the best driving luxury SUV I’ve ever experienced. I don’t expect that to change a bit, which means it will be well worth owning, despite its oddball looks.

[Source: Car Scoops]