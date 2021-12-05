Love it or loathe it, the Concept XM not only previews a boldly designed namesake production model coming late 2022 but is also a window into BMW’s future designs. We are particularly talking about the already controversial split headlight arrangement, which spy shots have revealed the X7 Life Cycle Impulse and next-generation 7 Series will also have.

A new unofficial rendering from SRK Designs imagines the facelifted X7 with the new front fascia featuring an upper strip of LED daytime running lights positioned right below the hood’s outline. A separate, black-tinted panel mounted lower on the bumper hosts the main headlights consisting of the low and high beams.

The artist’s interpretation of the 2023 X7 retains the imposingly large front grille seen peeking through the camouflage applied onto the prototypes. It’s unclear at this point whether the door handles flush with the bodywork will be installed on the actual SUV since the test vehicles were spotted with the traditional setup. If we were to wager, it’s not going to happen since it would require changing the body panels and that would be too expensive for a mid-cycle revision rather than a new generation.

Say what you will about BMW’s newest design approach, but we have to give credit where it’s due as the Bavarians are not afraid to step out of their comfort zone and try new things. The Internet’s consensus is the latest styling decisions have not been well received, but at the end of the day, sales numbers tell the true story.

The BMW X7 LCI should be out next year together with its Alpina counterpart as the XB7 has also been captured by the camera of professional spy photographers. When it does arrive, expect slimmer LED taillights with new graphics along with the iDrive 8 featuring side-by-side screens. With the XM also coming in 2022, there are even smaller chances than before to see a full-fat M derivative of the X7. Logic tells us the M50i will soldier on as the flagship version.

[Source: SRK Designs / YouTube]