If you didn’t know, BMW celebrates 50 years of the BMW 3 Series this year. While we’ve already seen revelry straight from the brand in several ways this year, the latest is perhaps the most accessible and, arguably, best way to celebrate. BMW is bringing an array of M3 and M4 models to one of the greatest destinations for any auto enthusiast on Earth: the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, California. From 1970s Group 5 cars to the latest GT4 cars, there’s something for every enthusiast.

Which M3 Models Are Coming to The Petersen?

Exhibit vehicles illustrate the BMW 3 Series’ five decade span. The oldest is a 1978 BMW 320i Group 5 race car, and BMW will have a more pedestrian E21 on display, too: a 1983 BMW 320i. Two E30 M3 race cars will join, a 1990 BMW M3 Group A DTM and 1990 BMW M3 GTM. The former of the E30s sports the iconic Warsteiner/Dekra livery. A single E36, the 1996 BMW M3 GT2, rounds out the 1990s.

The E46 M3 is well-represented by a dynamic duo of super exclusive models. The first is a 2001 BMW M3 GTR, famously powered by a V8 in lieu of the normal S54 inline-six. In fact, despite two E46 M3 models on display, there’s not an S54 in the entire collection; the other is one of only three remaining 2001 BMW M3 GTR Straßenversion models. The “street version” of the M3 GTR eschews a shouty livery and other essential race car bits for production E46 M3 wheels and a near-factory M3 body kit. Gone is the towering wing, but key details like a vented hood, Recaro seats, and integrated front canards are dead giveaways that you’re peering at a very special, V8-powered E46 M3. A single E92 M3 race car, the 2011 BMW M3 GT, rounds out the “vintage” selections.

The Modern Era: M4 Models at the Petersen

They wear a slightly different badge, and some look considerably different, but the M4 is another essential part of the M3’s history. BMW’s brought around some serious hardware to the Petersen, as all the M4 cars on display are serious race cars. The 2020 BMW M4 DTM Class 1 is the only one not sporting a G82 front grille. The other two cars are the 2023 BMW M4 GT4 and more aggressive 2024 BMW M4 GT4 EVO. As a reminder, the EVO model was BMW’s direct response to customer team requests for improvement to the standard GT4 car. A redesigned front splitter, reinforced wheel bearings, and new front flicks all took steps forward in reliability, durability, and overall performance.

No word on firm start or end dates yet, but The Petersen Automotive Museum’s Ultimate Racing Machine exhibit runs concurrently with the “Totally Awesome!” exhibit already on display. If you’re anything like me, there’s a bit of an overlap between your BMW interests and the best of 80s and 90s cars. Since the 3 Series exhibit takes place in the museum’s “Vault” area, tickets are a bit pricier: $49 per adult. Probably worthwhile, as it may be the only opportunity ever some get to see these iconic M3 and M4 cars.