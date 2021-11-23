German tuning shop LIGHTWEIGHT Performance has just unveiled new upgrades to their G80 BMW M3 project. The tuned up power sedan will be introduced at the upcoming Essen Motor Show and aims to impress the audience with its CLS-like tuning parts and performance. Engineered as a weekend track car by BMW M, the new G80 M3 is now turned into a daily racing machine by the folks at Lightweight.

The project kicked off with an aero body kit which improves upon the already great properties of the standard G80 M3. The rear wing is reminiscent of the F82 BMW M4 GTS and, of course, has little in common with the traditional rear spoiler design of a BMW M3 CSL model. A new splitter adorns the front fascia, alongside a redesigned and improved power dome. There are two large air openings built into the M3’s hood to increase its cooling capacity.

Next on the list upgrades you’ll find 20 and 21 inch wheels, front and back, respectively, painted in a matte gold color and wrapped around by a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S type a width of 285 millimeters in the front and 305 millimeters at the back. Behind those wheels you will find the carbon ceramic brakes system which certainly delivers enough stopping power on the race track. Of course, for best lap times, LIGHTWEIGHT recommends a smaller wheel combination paired with a set of semi-slicks.

Lightweight also worked with the chassis specialists from Eibach and Bilstein to ensure optimum contact with the road. Spring kits for BMW M3 (G80) and M4 (G82) are already available, but an adapted version of the Pro Street multi-suspension from Eibach, which was already used in the previous generation, is under development. That particular prototype setup will be displayed at the Essen Motor Show be visible. The multi-adjustable chassis allows amateur and pro drivers to adapt the driving behavior exactly to their preferences and to the race track’s layout.

In addition to chassis components, LIGHTWEIGHT also has its own exhaust system, along with downpipes from their partner HJS. Both components are approved for road driving. The German tuner has yet to mention any significant power upgrades, so we have to assume that this LIGHTWEIGHT G80 M3 Competition still delivers 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. To showcase the car’s capabilities, the tuning shop also included a test video from Bilster Berg.

