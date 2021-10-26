BMW was fashionably late to the fullsize luxury SUV segment, which Land Rover single-handedly created back in 1969 with the original Range Rover. When the outgoing fourth generation of the British luxobarge debuted back in 2012, it didn’t have too many rivals to worry about, but this high-end class of vehicles has changed dramatically in the last 10 years.

The BMW X7 is one of the Range Rover’s main competitors, along with the Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan – all of which weren’t around a decade ago. Facing stiffer competition, Land Rover is revamping its flagship SUV for 2022, giving it an all-new platform while making subtle changes to the design.

Some will be surprised to discover the top-tier engine available for the overhauled Range Rover comes from BMW. It’s the familiar twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 available in a variety of M models and serving here as a replacement for Jaguar Land Rover’s supercharged 5.0-liter V8. In this new application, it’s been tuned to deliver 530 horsepower and 750 Newton-meters (551 pound-feet) of torque.

The BMW heart enables the 2022 Range Rover to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in a respectable 4.6 seconds provided the launch control system is activated. Flat out, it will do 155 mph (250 km/h), which is likely an electronically governed speed. Land Rover says the V8 gasoline mill has been specially adapted for its new luxury behemoth and features a bespoke sump allowing the SUV to provide 45 degrees of articulation during intense off-road situations.

Not only that, but the air intake has been modified to enable a maximum wading depth of 900 mm. The engineers fitted the Range Rover with a beefier starter motor and heated sump while making other tweaks to ensure the V8 will fire up even in the coldest climates of the world. The 4.4-liter unit boasts twin-scroll turbos with ceramic bearings, along with a watercooler and Valvetronic variable intake lift.

While the X7 comes exclusively with a single wheelbase, the Range Rover continues to offer SWB and LWB configurations with four-, five-, and seven-seat interior layouts. Another difference between the two is the lack of a plug-in hybrid option in the case of BMW’s largest SUV whereas its rival will be offered with two PHEV powertrains.

The electrified models will combine an inline-six Ingenium gasoline engine featuring a 3.0-liter displacement with a 105-kilowatt electric motor and a 31.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The P440e has been rated at 440 horsepower and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) while the stronger P510e pumps out 510 hp and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). Both have a fully electric mode and will cover up to 62 miles (100 km/h) per the WLTP test cycle with the combustion engine turned off.

Land Rover will also sell the 2022 Range Rover with several non-electrified six-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines. Regardless of the powertrain, the large SUV has all-wheel drive and a ZF eight-speed transmission with low-range ratios for going off-road. A fully electric version has been confirmed and will go up against BMW’s iX from 2024.

It may look as boxy as ever, but the Range Rover is actually much sleeker than before when you take into account the drag coefficient has been reduced to 0.30. Land Rover goes as far as to say it’s the most aerodynamic model in its segment, and that should pay dividends in terms of fuel consumption and emissions.

Inside, it’s once again a subtle evolution over its predecessor as it’s the case with the exterior. The lavish cabin now accommodates the company’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment system featuring a curved 13.1-inch touchscreen with haptic feedback – a first for a Land Rover – complemented by a new 13.7-inch digital driver’s display. There are more screens in the back where the rear-seat entertainment system encompasses dual 11.4-inch touchscreens mounted on the rear of the front seatbacks.

The Range Rover goes on sale today in SE, HSE, and Autobiography trim levels, plus a fully loaded First Edition offered only during the first 12 months of production with a special finish that will include a Sunset Gold Finish.

