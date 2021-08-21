The people in Rolls-Royce’s Bespoke division have no time to rest. They have their work cut out, as the market for ultra-luxurious cars is apparently booming right now and has been throughout the pandemic. Apparently, the richest people in the world sought comfort in Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Aston Martin models. That’s great news for the Goodwood-based manufacturer and most of the cars are going through the Bespoke division, to embody the exact needs and wants of the prospective owners.

Through the Bespoke division you can make your car your own. You can choose from the widest range of colors for the exterior, all sorts of unique materials for the interior, with matching colors of course, and make any car special. Just like this Cullinan, which was presented by Rolls-Royce on their official Instagram page. This particular car was painted in a color called Dusty Coral and it sits right between orange and pink, with a special hue that will definitely make it stand out.

Apart from the beautiful exterior color, the Cullinan also received a matching interior. The dashboard was done in black and Dusty Coral leather, with matching stitching all around, and even the AC controls wear small patches of leather in the same color, creating an exquisite contrast with the black background they are position on top of. The seats wear the same black/Dusty Coral combo, thanks to perforated leather.

The rear occupants will be treated correspondingly, this particular Cullinan being fitted with only four seats, for absolute comfort. By the looks of things, we’re guessing a fridge was included in this mix, right between the rear seats. Overall, this is a great example that shows just what kind of combinations you can do if your budget allows it.

And when you have 570 HP at your disposal, via a 6.75-liter V12, you won’t really care about what other people think, as they might never get close enough to take a good look at the car anyway.