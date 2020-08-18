On September 23, 2020, BMW M will unveil their sixth generation M3. While the M3 name has been around for decades, the M4 badge is only on its second iteration, but it’s essentially the former M3 Coupe. As we announced yesterday, the launch color for the new 2021 BMW M3 is Isle Man of Green. Today, we can confirm that the Sao Paolo Yellow is the chosen color for the market launch of the 2021 BMW M4 Coupe.

We’ve already seen the beautiful yellow shade in previous teaser shots, but according to our sources, the Sao Paolo Yellow truly shines on the G82 M4. The color was previously previewed in a render from Andrei Avarvarii. It also comes as no surprise that BMW picked the Sao Paolo Yellow as their marketing color.

The previous generation F82 BMW M2 was also launched in a flashy paint job – Austin Yellow. Along with the Sao Paolo Yellow and Isle Man of Green, BMW will also offer a wide range of exterior colors for the new M brothers: Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Dravit Grey, Portimao Blue, Toronto Red and Tanzanite Blue.

Inside the cabin, the 2020 BMW M3 and M4 would get a black, orange/black or blue/black Merino leather combinations. The leather offerings are likely to be expanded.

The new G80 M3 and G82 M4 are the first of their kinds in many ways. For starters, they mark the first time that the M3 or M4 will be offered with two different drivetrain options. One such drivetrain option will be an xDrive all-wheel drive system, another first. They’ll also be some of the most polarizing cars in modern BMW history, due to their new grille design.

There will be two variants of both the BMW M3 and M4; a standard model and a Competition model, both of which will be the same from M3 to M4. While both cars will sport the brand’s S58 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6 engine, power levels and options will vary.

As for the standard cars, they will sport 353 kW/480 hp with a six-speed manual transmission as-standard and rear-wheel drive. The maximum torque is rated at 600 Nm (442 lb-ft).

If you jump up to the Competition-spec models, you get 375 kW/510 hp and an eight-speed automatic. However, where the Competition model gets interesting is that it will also be rear-wheel drive as-standard and all-wheel drive will be available sometime after market launch.