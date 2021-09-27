Pricing for the newly LCI’d BMW X3 has been released. Being that the X3 is BMW’s best-selling car in America by a huge margin, customers are likely very interested to see how the pricing structure works for the newly facelifted car. Thankfully, pricing hasn’t changed much, while all X3s across the board have received some worthwhile updates.

There are only three model variants for the 2022 BMW X3 LCI; the X3 sDrive30i (rear-wheel drive), the X3 xDrive30i, and the X3 M40i. Here are the base prices:

X3 sDrive30i — $43,700

X3 xDrive30i — $45,700

X3 M40i — $57,800

For that, you actually get quite a bit of standard equipment. For the ’30i models, you get a 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, making 248 horsepower. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic and you get a choice of rear or all-wheel drive. According to BMW, 0-60 mph happens in six seconds flat, regardless of which drivetrain you have. If you opt for the higher-performance BMW X3 M40i, you get a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six, with 382 horsepower, 369 lb-ft of torque, all-wheel drive, and a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds.

In terms of actual equipment, the BMW X3 M40i is obviously the better equipped car as-standard, being it’s the most expensive. However, the other two models come with some decent standard specs, too.



Standard Equipment

48-volt mild hybrid system added for X3 M40i.

19-inch wheels replace 18-inch wheels for 30i models.

Adaptive M Suspension added for X3 M40i.

Sensatec dashboard removed for X3 M40i.

Adaptive Full LED lights replace previous LED headlights for 30i models.

Connected Package Pro has been added.

As you can see, even the standard ’30i models get some interesting kit. The connected pro package is a helpful bit of kit and the 19″ wheels are nice. However, the adaptive LED headlights are a very welcome added standard feature. Not too much extra over the pre-LCI car but the headlights alone are nice. Also,the X3 M40i get Adaptive M Suspension and a 48-volt mild-hybrid setup, which is very nice. The latter of which will not only save fuel but help with auto start/stop.

Being a BMW, there are, of course, a ton of optional extras. However, there are some interesting option changes.

Optional Packages and Equipment

Driving Assistance Professional Package New updated package with Level 2 Traffic Jam Assistant

Shadowline Package M Shadowline lights added

M Sport Package New 21-inch wheel option added Sensatec dashboard removed

Premium Package 19-inch wheel option removed Live Cockpit Professional removed

Executive Package removed.

Remote Engine Start added as individual option

Adaptive M Suspension removed as individual option for X3 M40i.

Sensatec dashboard removed as individual option for X3 M40i.

Connected Package Pro removed as individual option.

Notice the removed options, such as the 19″ wheels, Live Cockpit Professional, and Connected Package. Those three are now standard on all X3s, hence why they were removed.

As for colors and trim, there are a few new additions to the X3, while also some notable departures. For instance, Glacier Silver and Sunstone Metallic were axed, with Brooklen Grey and Tanzanite Blue II taking their places. Tacora Red leather was added to the list of interior options, which is an interesting one.

Colors and Interior Trim

Glacier Silver Metallic and Sunstone Metallic have been removed.

Brooklyn Grey Metallic and Tanzanite Blue II Metallic have been added.

New Perforated Sensatec replaces previous Sensatec upholstery.

Tacora Red and Cognac Perforated Sensatec colors join Canberra Beige and Black.

Mocha Vernasca leather replaces Canberra Beige Vernasca leather.

The BMW X3 remains one of the brand’s best overall cars. It’s not sexy, it’s not exciting but it’s a great crossover that’s better to drive than you might think, it has great interior space, a nice ride, and a premium cabin. This third-gen X3 has been great since it debuted and this 2022 facelifted model is now even better.