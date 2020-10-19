So far, the new BMW M3 G80 has mostly been seen in Isle of Man Green, but today, we have the first live photos of the Frozen Dark Gray color. The live photos come from the BMW Van den Broeck car dealership in Brussels, and were shot by @alexvanerps. The matte individual paintwork emphasizes even more the strongly contoured forms of the BMW M3 G80. In addition to the front apron, the bonnet with its concave shape further enhances the aggressive look of the new M3. The front splitter, which is integrated directly into the front apron and starts immediately below the giant kidneys, also comes into its own in the photos from Belgium.

In addition to the extreme shapes and the matte finish, various components in carbon fiber add further sporty accents. In addition to the standard carbon roof, there are also some aerodynamic elements on the front, side and rear that stand out clearly from the color with its glossy surfaces. The black forged wheels Double Spoke 826 M complete the extremely distinctive appearance. There are 19 inches on the front axle and 20 inches on the rear axle.

In the variant shown below, the BMW M3 Competition, the power sedan starts with a full 510 hp and 650 Newton meters of torque. Thanks to the launch control of the 8-speed gearbox, the rear-wheel drive car accelerates from 0 to 100 in 3.9 seconds. And if you are in a hurry, you can order the first M3 with all-wheel drive M xDrive from 2021. The all-wheel variant has a standard sprint a few tenths of a second faster than the rear-wheel drive car, thanks to better traction.

[Source: BimmerToday]