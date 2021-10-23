While the design of the new BMW 2 Series Coupe is not as controversial as the 4 Series’, for example, it’s still the subject of many online debates. For the first time, BMW gave a production series car a retro look with unique features that stand out among its peers. BMW says that we shouldn’t expect more retro designs in the future, so that makes the new 2 Series even more interesting to the BMW community.

The exterior stylist of the car is Jose Casas, a Mexico-born designer who was also responsible for the BMW iNEXT Concept and M Vision NEXT. During the BMW official launch event of the new 2 Series Coupe, we paired up with Casas to learn more about the car’s design. Naturally, we touched on some of the controversial styling choice of the 2 Series Coupe, so that made for an interesting interview.

All new for 2022, the BMW 2 Series Coupe is only the second generation of 2 Series but actually the latest in a long line of small, two-door, four-seat, small-engine, everyday sports cars from BMW. The BMW 1600, back in the original Neue Klasse, was one of the cars that really got BMW started in this segment. The 1600 was followed by the iconic BMW 2002, which created the template for the brand’s success. Now, the second-gen BMW 2 Series is the newest iteration of such a car and potentially the last.

BMW really differentiated the 2 Series from the rest of the lineup on the outside — its headlights, grille, Hofmeister kink, taillights, and overall design language is entirely different from everything else with a Roundel. So without any further ado, let’s listen to Casas explain the design choices.