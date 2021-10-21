We bring a new photo gallery of the 2022 BMW M240i Coupe with M Performance Parts. The car is on-display in Munich showcasing the latest and greatest parts from the M Performance Catalog. Even though the M240i already comes with a super aggressive design – front and rear- the aftermarket parts aim to take the styling a step further.

Up front, you can get some carbon fiber parts, such as the grille trim and the front spoiler. Those carbon fiber bits extend down the sides of the car, giving it some little winglets just ahead of the rear wheels, and to the back where a rear spoiler and a carbon fiber diffuser can be had as well. Interestingly, carbon fiber M3-style mirrors can be given to the 2 Series as well.

There are a few different wheel options. Two 20″ wheels; one two-tone and one black; and one 18″ option with a black finish. The car shown here features the black wheels with the aftermarket brake system and red calipers. Black stripes are available for the flanks of the car and even the hood to highlight the new power dome.

Inside, there’s an M Performance steering wheel, with Alcantara nine and three o’clock positions, as well as a red twelve o’clock stripe. You can also get the paddle shifters in carbon fiber. Thickly bolstered sport seats feature M Performance badging, what seems to be Alcantara on the seat backs, and some carbon fiber trim on the back of the headrests.

Production of the new BMW 2 Series Coupe kicked off last month in Mexico at the San Luis Potosi plant and first cars will reach dealerships in November. We expect the M Performance Parts to be available at launch time as well.