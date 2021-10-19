In case you were afraid that the first photos we saw of the upcoming 7 Series, with the split headlight design, were going to become reality, you might want to sit down for this. The 2023 7 Series was spotted out testing, once again, and it seems like this prototype too has the same split design up front, something we’re very curious about. It’s quite obvious that this latest sighting is of a more advanced prototype and yet, the four LEDs up front tell us all we need to know about its design.

Most likely, the new 7er will go with a completely new approach for its front end and we’re just hoping it won’t be an overly complicated one. Moreover, while the split headlamps might be a problem the grille’s size might also complicate things. From what we can make out (check out the photos here), it looks like it has grown in size, even compared to the outgoing 7 Series LCI model, that was heavily criticized when it was unveiled, for the same reason.

Apart from the front end design, the new 7er will be a technological masterpiece and the rest of the car should look rather normal. Sure, it will get sunken door handles on the outside, and a new taillight design but overall, the general proportions seem in line with what we’ve been getting used to. Inside the cabin a completely new design will await and it will, most likely, be similar to the one used on the iX.

On the technology front, we’ll get the new iDrive system, a new Bowers & Wilkins sound system, automatically closing doors as seen on the Rolls-Royce models and a lot more, to keep everything the pampering level high enough. We’ll also get an all-electric version as well as a number of plug-in hybrids. BMW will also offer models powered exclusively by internal combustion engines, to cater to all possible preferences.

[Source: Motor1] [Photos by www.instagram.com/joelre98]