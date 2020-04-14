3D Design’s new G11 BMW 7 Series LCI Package Looks Killer

When BMW first debuted the G11 7 Series LCI, with its Gary Busey teeth, most fans were aghast. To say that the new grille design for the 7er was shocking would be a gross understatement. However, we were some of the first enthusiasts to actually like it. Not that we think it’s necessarily pretty but it’s more interesting looking than the rather dull design of the pre-LCI car. I will give credit where credit’s due, though, and say that the 7 Series with an M Sport package actually looks pretty good. And it looks even better with this new tuning kit from 3D Design.

As usual with 3D Design, this comprehensive design package comes with a suite of exterior upgrades, as well as some interior upgrades. Also in keeping with the Japanese tuner’s ways, it looks pretty intense.

Up front, this new design package gives the 7 Series LCI a new front lip, which juts out like an underbite. It visually lowers the front end and gives it a more aggressive looks. Out back, a new faux diffuser and decklid spoiler give it a sportier edge, even if it’s a bit artificial.

Inside, new carbon fiber paddle shifters flank either side of the steering wheel. Anyone who’s familiar with 3D Design’s work knows that their paddle shifters are among the best aftermarket parts you can get for your Bimmer. They look especially good in carbon fiber and give the 7er a more exotic look and feel. Combine those with some new aluminum pedals and the 7 Series cabin becomes sportier and feels more special.

We’ve long been fans of 3D Design’s work and it seems as if they’ve done some more excellent work. While the 7 Series LCI isn’t the coolest looking car on the road, these 3D Design parts look killer and give the big luxo-barge some real presence.