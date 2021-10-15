BMW is trying its best to cut on CO2 emissions wherever its name is implied in any way. Their collaboration with Coldplay then couldn’t have gone unnoticed in this regard. Therefore, BMW decided to help the British brand out by making their upcoming Music of the Spheres World Tour a bit more sustainable. To this end, BMW prepared a set of measures that will take some of the CO2 emissions associated with such an event out of the equation.

The biggest one is definitely the power source for the concerts. BMW prepared a ‘show battery’ that will partially feed the show during the performance of the brand. Basically, BMW put together more than 40 recycled BMW i3 batteries to create an energy storage device that will replace the traditional petrol and diesel generators you could see next to the stage in the past. This way, the band’s live performance will have a considerably lower CO2 footprint.

Furthermore, this energy storage device will be fed using solely renewable sources including solar installations, a kinetic stadium floor, power bikes and generators powered by Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil. The kinetic stadium floor and the power bikes will harness the collective power of the fans themselves. These car batteries are the first worldwide to be rendered suitable for second-life use. The technology is an essential part of the BMW Group’s vision of sustainability and circular economy.

“A common awareness of sustainability has led during recent years to an intensive, creative co-creation process between BMW and Coldplay,” emphasises Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer and Brand BMW. “The campaign song, “Higher Power“, marking the launch of our all-electric models BMW iX and BMW i4, as well as Coldplay’s performance at BMWs virtual world of JOYTOPIA during the IAA Mobility, were the first major highlights of our successful cooperation. With the use of second-life batteries from BMW i3 vehicles we are now helping Coldplay’s world tour become even more sustainable.”