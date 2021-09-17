One of the best affordable performance sedans BMW enthusiasts can buy right now is the E90 BMW 335i, especially the better looking LCI model. Not only does it look great, it has the sort of BMW steering we love and remember, making it one of the more enjoyable sedans you can find for the money. More importantly, though, it comes with a great engine; a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six, that not only makes 300 horsepower from the factory but can make so much more.

In this new video from PSI, we actually get to see just how much more it can make. They take the E90 BMW 335i owned by Vehicle Virals and crank its engine up to 700 horsepower. That’s not a typo, this E90 sedan has 74 horsepower more than a BMW M5 CS...

The first thing that was done was to sort of bring the engine back to brand new. So every wear-item was replaced to start off the engine build from a strong base. Which is needed when you’re going to pump out 400 horsepower more than the engine made from the factory. All of the details as to how that power was made is in the video below and it’s worth a watch if you’re interested in building an E90 335i.

To manage the power, it was given front brakes from an F80 BMW M3 and much wider wheels and tires. That much power needs more grip and more stopping power and this E90 has it. It also has a solid driveshaft that’s used typically to manage Ford V8 swaps in smaller Bimmers, to make sure the drivetrain can handle the added power and torque.

If you own an E90 BMW 335i and want to tune it, check this video out. You might not want to go this crazy with it but it’s definitely a great example of what can be done.

[Video: Precision Sport Industries]