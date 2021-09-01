The BMW X2 is sort of a forgotten car at the moment. Shockingly, it’s not bad to drive at all and is actually sort of fun. However, its oddball looks and lack of practicality sort of make it an afterthought for most customers. However, that isn’t stopping BMW from giving it a special edition next year.

For 2022, the BMW X2 M35i xDrive will be getting a special edition for the M Division’s 50th anniversary. While there’s no official word on what it will be, from what we understand it will be purely cosmetic. Which means the car will remain the same under the skin; packing the same 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder as before, making 306 horsepower and 302 lb-ft of torque. The turbo-four will still get an Aisin eight-speed auto, front-biased xDrive all-wheel drive, and a Torsen limited-slip front diff.

However, there will be some exterior changes, as seen in the new render above. Gold accents will adorn the exterior, such as on the grille surrounds, air intakes, side mirrors, and potentially even the wheels. The wheels in the render are from the BMW M5 CS, though we’re not sure the lowly X2 will get such expensive shoes.

The big change, however, will be in the grille. It’s said that, while the grille shape will remain the same, the typical vertical inserts will be replaced with horizontal ones, like on the new BMW M3 and M4. It seems a bit backward to honor the 50th anniversary of the M brand by changing and iconic design cue but who am I to judge, right?

If you want this 50th anniversary BMW X2 M35i, it will likely only be available for the year of 2022, meaning you’ll only have a limited window to snag one. There isn’t any pricing just yet but expect it to be a bit more expensive than the standard car.

[Source: Motor.es]