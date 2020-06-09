Today, the automotive industry has some truly interesting crossovers to offer for SUV the market. There were new categories and niches created, all built on the premises of a premium all-wheel drive experience.

You can include in that category cars like the the BMW X2 or the Audi SQ2. These are also just another set of cars that share their their underpinnings with more conventional bodystyles.

The SQ2 is basically an Audi A3 on stilts. The two cars are very similar in a lot of ways, but whereas the A3 just has that classic hatchback look, the Q2 is just taller.

But other than that, the technical details are roughly the same. The engines are shared too so the SQ2 uses the same 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged mill you’ll find in the S3. It makes 300 HP and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque.

The same engine is used in the Volkswagen T-Roc R, which, as you might’ve guessed already, has 300 HP and the same 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque to rely on. The T-Roc R also has all-wheel drive, just like the SQ2 and a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. And yes, the T-Roc R is the lightest car in the race at hand here.

Last, but not least, we have a BMW X2 M35i. The Bavarian crossover also uses a 2-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged mill, good for a bit over 300 HP and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft) of torque. It has all-wheel drive and an automatic 8-speed Aisin-sourced gearbox.

Therefore, this is a quite interesting drag race and not something you’d see every day. Let’s take a look!