The BMW M5 CS is one of the most exciting bimmers we’ve ever had the pleasure of driving. Over the last two weeks, Nico and I had the chance to jump behind the wheel of the limited M5 CS, but on opposite coasts. While Nico took the M5 CS to the drag strip in New Jersey, and managed an impressive 0-60 mph time, I flew to California for the annual Monterey Car Week and one of my daily chariots was the M5 CS.

If you ever been to Monterey and its surrounding area, then you might be familiar with the beautiful scenery and curvy roads. So it’s only fitted that one would spend the time to shoot some proper photography and videos. The footage below comes courtesy of BMW of North America and takes us upclose with the M5 CS while highlighting some of its best features. Let’s take a moment and highlight some of those features before we jump into the video footage:

Most Powerful BMW Engine

The familiar 4.4-liter V8 engine with 467 kW/626 hp on tap makes the BMW M5 CS the most powerful car in the history of BMW M. Standard features include the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which also offers a 2WD mode for pure rear-wheel drive. Torque stayed the same as before at 750 Nm.

Lighter Than M5 Competition

A series of design changes has enabled BMW M to remove 70 kilograms (230 lbs for U.S. models) in weight over the BMW M5 Competition. The total weight is 1825 kg (DIN) or 1900 kg (EU). The engineers managed to remove a series of standard equipment lowering the weight by 13 kg. There is no trough-load, 4-zone air-condition, driving assist, cd player and comfort access. The ceramic brakes and lightweight wheels save 25 kg. The carbon exterior package removes 7 kg and the interior carbon plus new rear seats shed off 11 kg. Finally they also managed to remove 14 kgs of sound insulation.

Yellow Racing Lights

The L-shaped light tubes of the BMW Laser headlights illuminate yellow instead of white when low beam, high beam or the Welcome Light is switched on. This is a design characteristic that we first saw on the M8 1-of-8 Gran Coupe, which was released to the public at the end of 2019. The model was limited to only eight pieces. The M5 CS will have the feature on all cars that are being produced.

Bucket Seats All Around

Onboard the BMW M5 CS four people are seated in four individual seats; the driver and front passenger in M Carbon seats (released on the new BMW M3 and M4) and two other passengers in two separate rear seats. The black Merino leather covers (fine-grain for the front seats) also feature contrasting panels and decorative stitching in Mugello Red. The integral head restraints – with illuminated M5 logos for the front seats – display an outline of the legendary Nürburgring circuit. There is a CS logo positioned between both rear seats.