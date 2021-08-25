The BMW M5 CS is the Bavarians fastest production series car. And just a few days ago we took on the challenge to drag race the car and find out if the claim is accurate – video here. But can the special M5 CS become even faster after falling in the hands of a tuner? MANHART Performance just unveiled their MH5 GTR project, a one-off car based on the M5 CS. And their work started with the engine.

MANHART engineers have increased the power and torque of the one-off MH5 GTR from the factory’s 635 hp and 750 Nm via the installation of our MHtronik powerbox and a MANHART carbon air intake. Therefore, the double-boosted eight-cylinder now generates an impressive 788 hp and 935 Nm. That’s a massive upgrade over the stock model and if we were able to achieve 2.81 seconds from 0 to 60 mph, this MH5 GTR should shave a few tenths off that time.

But their work hasn’t stopped there. The exterior was also revamped and now features a dark appearance, thanks to a wrapping in “Moonlight”, a film dress shimmering in silky dark blue, contrasted by the grey elements of the MANHART decal set. In the course of this styling, the factory gold accents of the M5 CS were eliminated. Forged MANHART Classic Line Y-spoke alloy wheels in sizes 9×21 inches at the front and 10.5×21 inches at the rear rotate in the wheel arches of the unique vehicle. The dimensions of the mounted high-performance tyres are 275/30ZR21 and 295/30ZR21. Additional spacers have been installed on the front axle to ensure perfect alignment of the wheel/tire combinations in the horizontal plane.

The suspension was upgraded as well- Coil springs, manufactured by KW suspensions allow an adjustable lowering and provide even more cornering dynamics. Since every power upgrade needs more sound as well, an aftermarket exhaust was included as well. It features four ceramic-coated, or optionally carbon 102-mm tailpipes of a special cat-back exhaust system with valve control. In this case, the latter also includes OPF-Delete replacement pipes with 200-cell HJS catalytic converters and the OPF/GPF deleter, which are only available for export.

Alternatively, a MANHART valve-controlled rear silencer with EC approval is available. TÜV approval for the performance upgrade is currently in preparation.

MANHART didn’t announce the price of this model but since M5 CS starts at $142,000, this one will certainly push closer to the $200,000 mark. The MANHART MH5 GTR will be showcased at the IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich.

[Images by MANHART]